Andrew Schmid

How can the Ukraine war be ended? Ukraine wants to see signs of a coup attempt in Russia. A Putin successor is also ready.

Kyiv/Moscow – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin* is increasingly isolated internationally. Large parts of the international community have already distanced themselves from the Kremlin boss – and more and more politicians are calling him a “war criminal”, most recently SPD leader Lars Klingbeil. In addition, Russia is gradually feeling the effects of Western sanctions. The Russian economy is suffering.

This economic isolation could now lead to an attempted coup in Russia. At least that’s what the Ukrainian secret service claims.

War in Ukraine: Intelligence: “Russian elite is considering the possibility of overthrowing Putin”

“The Russian elite is considering the possibility of Putin’s ouster,” writes military intelligence on its Facebook page. “The aim is to remove Putin from power as quickly as possible and to restore economic relations with the West, which were interrupted by the war in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian secret service relies on information from the Russian side. There are “various options for the dismissal of Putin”. This information cannot be independently verified. However, several Ukrainian media have picked up the reports.

Ukraine war: If Putin falls – secret service boss Bortnikov should probably take over

According to Ukrainian information, there is already a possible successor to Putin: Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian domestic secret service FSB. Bortnikov is the head of the agency where Putin began his career. At that time, the secret service was still called the KGB and referred to the entire Soviet Union. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the FSB has now been exclusively responsible for Russia.

The FSB’s ties to the Kremlin are close. Bortnikov is therefore also considered an important confidant of Putin. And also as the executive body of explosive orders? The FSB is repeatedly associated with political assassinations*. FSB agents are said to have carried out the poisoning attack on government critic Alexei Navalny*.

It seems clear that only a high-ranking person like Bortnikov could approve the use of the neurotoxin Novichok. In addition, the FSB is probably partly responsible for blocking any political criticism of Russia*. This can currently be observed in the suppressed demonstrations, the persecution of journalists and the restriction of freedom of expression through new laws.

Alexander Bortnikov has been the head of the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB since 2008. The Russian general also previously worked for the KGB in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). © Mikhail Metzel/Imago (archive photo)

Ukraine-News: Russian secret service in trouble because of war information?

The Russian secret service recently had to face probing questions because of the Ukraine war*. Russian investigative journalists reported that the FSB did not provide Putin with all the information about the actual events of the war.

After its invasion on February 24, the Kremlin expected a quick victory – observers agree on that. Instead of bitter resistance, he apparently expected a friendly welcome from the Russian soldiers in Ukraine. “The actual situation has not been made clear to Putin,” an employee of the French secret service told the AFP news agency. “The system shuts itself off so they don’t have to teach it too much bad news.”

France-based Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin published on his website a series of letters from an alleged whistleblower called “Wind of Change”. He claims there is a climate of fear in the FSB because the secret service has failed to warn against resistance to the Russian invasion.

“Putin is probably carrying out internal purges among his generals and secret service employees,” judges the US Institute for the Study of War. Most recently, a high-ranking general disappeared from his post*.

All information on the escalated Ukraine conflict* can be found in our news ticker on the negotiations in the Ukraine war and on the military situation in the Ukraine war. (as with material from AFP)