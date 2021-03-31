D.aimler boss Ola Källenius was the first from the auto industry to set clear CO2 targets for Mercedes in 2019. But in view of the speed that Tesla founder Elon Musk and VW boss Herbert Diess are presenting in terms of e-mobility, “Ambition 2039” no longer seems as ambitious as it did back then. “It must be clear to everyone that we have to be at least as fast as our old and new competitors,” warned the outgoing Daimler supervisory board chairman Manfred Bischoff in his address at the beginning of Daimler’s virtual general meeting.

Ola Källenius was combative: “We have the ambition to achieve the goal we have set ourselves earlier,” he said in his speech – but initially put off the shareholders: “More on that shortly.” In doing so, Daimler is also responding to the demands of important shareholder groups. Janne Werning from Union Investment, for example, comments on the supply chains: “2039 – that is not ambitious enough for us.” Daimler reported that 80 percent of the purchasing volume would already have commitments that will switch to CO2-neutral products by 2039 at the latest -Boss. “For us, CO2 is the central criterion for the selection of suppliers.” And, as he says: In the EQS, CO2-neutral batteries are being installed for the first time.

Flagship is supposed to make Tesla look old

With the EQS, the new electric flagship, the Stuttgart-based company also wants to make Tesla look old, Kallenius made it clear and presented the shareholders with some details about the car shortly before the world premiere in mid-April: 770 kilometers range, a slipperiness like no other car in the world , but also design and artificial intelligence that should offer Mercedes customers a new kind of experience. “Technological development is accelerating. The demand is increasing. And we are ready, ”said Källenius.

The Daimler boss made it clear that the end of the combustion engine is still accelerating. The variety of engines will decrease by 40 percent by 2025, and by as much as 70 percent by 2030. In response to several shareholder questions, however, Källenius confirmed that conventional drives will remain part of the offer as long as this is necessary, for example due to a lack of charging infrastructure.

Marc Tüngler from the Association for the Protection of Securities (DSW) asked whether Daimler could finance the transformation at all or whether Tesla had an unassailable lead in view of the stock exchange prices. The differences are huge indeed. While the Daimler share cost 76 euros on the day of the Annual General Meeting and thus calculated a market value of 80 billion euros, Tesla had a market capitalization of over 530 billion euros. But Daimler CFO Harald Wilhelm reassured: You have a net liquidity of 18 billion euros and “excellent access to the capital market”. By 2025, more than 70 billion euros will be invested in research and development as well as in property, plant and equipment.

Against the “Daimler Schlendrian”

In the opening speeches, both the chairman of the supervisory board, Bischoff, and the chairman of the board, Ola Källenius, had already emphasized that Daimler had shown in the Corona year 2020 how well you can survive crises. With the sale of 2.8 million vehicles, the group achieved a turnover of 154 billion euros. Although this is less than in the years 2017 to 2019, Daimler achieved a surprisingly good operating result of 6.6 billion euros, and the free cash flow in the industrial business reached 8.3 billion euros. This was mainly because the pandemic had tight cost management and important car markets (above all China as the largest market) had already recovered in the second half of the year, said CFO Wilhelm in response to questions at the general meeting.