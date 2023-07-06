Dhe crossbowman who broke into the security zone of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 with the intention of killing Queen Elizabeth II was also encouraged in his act by a fake internet friend. This chatbot, named Sarai, responded to the then 19-year-old perpetrator Jaswant Singh Chail’s announcement that he believed he was commissioned to kill the Queen by replying, “That’s very clever.”

The confessed perpetrator was born in Southampton and comes from a family belonging to the Sikh religious community. He was apparently motivated to his act after he learned of the massacre carried out there by British soldiers during a visit to Amritsar, India, in 1919, in which 379 insurgents fell victim at the time.

The attorney for the prosecution stated in the trial against Chail that a second source of motivation had apparently been the fantasy world of the film series “Star Wars”; the perpetrator referred to himself as “Darth Jones”.



The mask worn by Jaswant Singh Chail after he was caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

:



Image: AP



The prosecution stated that Chail’s intention was “to found a new empire by destroying what was left of the British Empire in the United Kingdom”. The now 21-year-old also announced his act in a self-made video the day before, in which he appeared in black clothes and a face mask and said in a distorted voice: “I’m sorry for what I have done and will do. I will try to kill Elizabeth, the queen of the royal family.”



The Round Tower and the Long Way leading to Windsor Castle.

:



Image: AFP



The perpetrator’s history also includes several failed attempts to enlist in the British Armed Forces as a military police, army or Royal Navy soldier to have the opportunity to get close to members of the royal family. The attorney for the prosecution said, looking at the accused, that the core issue was “clarifying whether Chail was suffering from auditory hallucinations at the time of the crime, which made his ability to control himself disappear”.



The crossbow that Jaswant Singh Chail was carrying when he was arrested. Chail pleaded guilty to treason.

:



Image: AP



Just a few weeks before the day of the crime, Chail first made contact with his artificial girlfriend on the Internet. She assured him that she would see him again after his death. On December 25, armed with a modern crossbow, he scaled the outer perimeter wall of Windsor Castle at around 6 a.m. with a nylon rope ladder.

Two hours later, he was noticed by a police officer on the way to the private apartments of the royal family. He later said he noticed a hooded person wearing a metal face mask who looked like they were wearing a Halloween costume. The taser-equipped police officer stopped the intruder. When asked what he was doing here, he said, “I’m here to kill the Queen.” Elizabeth II was on the premises at the time.