From: Bona Hyun

Putin and Kim’s arms deal could fail at a number of points. © Valery Melnikov/TASS

Above all, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un want to expand their military cooperation. However, a weapons deal and a meeting are only pending.

Moscow – Despite international warnings, Kim Jong-un and Wladimir Putin probably promote closer military cooperation. They are apparently planning a meeting in Vladivostok for this. With Russia running out of ammunition, Putin may be particularly interested in a North Korean arms shipment. But experts fundamentally question a deal.

Putin and Kim want to negotiate arms deal at meeting – will they agree?

At first there are doubts whether the meeting between Kim and Putin in mid-September will take place at all. Fyodor Tertitskiy, a researcher at Kookmin University in Seoul and an expert on North Korean history and the military, does not believe that the two rulers have any meaningful agreement.

“I’m not sure they’ll agree on anything,” he said euronews. Tertitskiy also believes that there will be no cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow without Xi Jinping’s approval. “Nothing will happen unless Xi Jinping gives the green light,” he said. Both countries have not yet confirmed a meeting.

Putin hopes for weapons from North Korea in the Ukraine war – which could cause the deal to fail

Putin hope in the deal above all for artillery shells for the Ukraine war, the North Korea could produce, said Tertitskiy. North Korea is also strategically interesting for Russia, said Rüdiger Frank, Professor of East Asian Studies at the University of Vienna SRF. In response to Western alliances such as NATO, Russia is trying to build counter-alliances. That is why Russia is looking for allies.

Manufacturing Russia’s desired weapons, however, could pose a challenge for North Korea. “North Korea’s production capacities are limited,” Frank said SRF. In addition, North Korea will not liquidate its own reserves because it needs them itself. There could also be problems with transport. “North Korea is 9,000 kilometers away from the theater of war in Ukraine,” says Frank. The sea route, in turn, is for North Korean arms sales to Russia absolutely unthinkable because the Americans would have it under control.

Putin and Kim’s gun deal realistic? Apparently no effect on Ukraine war

Even if Russia received weapons from North Korea should, this would only have a symbolic and no war-decisive value, according to the East Asia expert. Possible deliveries are a “drop in the ocean”. It would look different if North Korea were to receive weapons from Russia. Russia can now deliver advanced military technology to North Korea. This could make North Korea’s military even more dangerous.

For North Korea, on the other hand, not only weapons could be the focus. North Korea is in dire need of food and humanitarian assistance as its isolation during the pandemic has led to devastating food shortages in the country, Tertitskiy said. ‘Cause while Kim’s trying to build up his military the North Korean population suffers from hunger.

Putin and Kim’s arms deal apparently already secretly promoted

According to the US, there were signs of a desired arms deal during Sergei Shoigu’s visit to North Korea. The Russian defense minister is believed to have been sent to North Korea to ask Kim for ammunition. In addition, Kim and Putin are said to have sent each other secret letters about strengthening military relations. (Bona Hyun)