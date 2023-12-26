Planets | The giant planet Uranus showed Webb all 13 of its rings

Uranus' inner and outer rings are normally dim in pictures, but in Webb's pictures they shine.

A space telescope James Webb has also captured new images from near space.

It photographed the planet Uranus for the second time, says the US space agency Nasa.

The new images now show all 13 rings of this icy giant planet. They haven't all been captured in the same picture before, because some of the tires stand out very weakly.

Webb mostly images very distant space with wavelengths of infrared light.

In this way, it can see new objects and a different view than ordinary telescopes. This also seems to be true in the “close-ups” of space.

Webb was now also able to photograph Uranus' gas ring, its storms, polar regions and moons.

Uranus' inner and outer rings are normally dim in pictures, but in Webb's pictures they shine.

The closest ring to the planet is the very dim and scattered Zeta ring, which also stands out well in the images.

Uranus has 27 known moons. 14 of them stand out as blue dots in Webb's wide-angle images. The moons that are inside the smaller rings are also visible.

All the moons are tilted about 98 degrees relative to the orbital plane, so almost on their side like the planet itself. Uranus orbits the Sun as if in a supine position.

Webb also photographed Uranus just recently, last February. Even then, new details of the planet stood out, and now even more.

Bluish Uranus was first properly imaged in 1986, when the Voyager 2 probe passed it on its way to outer space.

Back then, the pictures showed the southern polar region of Uranus, now it has changed to the north.

The Keck observatory has also imaged Uranus from the Earth's surface, but even those images have not shown all the rings before.

Uranus storms abound in the gas ring, which stand out at the southern edge of the pale polar region.

In the hemisphere now visible to Earth, Uranus will have a solstice in 2028. The landscape will probably change by then.

The other hemisphere is now experiencing a dark winter that lasts no less than 21 Earth years.

Webb also photographed Uranus' neighbor and sister planet Neptune in 2022.

​Uranus is of particular interest to researchers now, because the US space agency Nasa will send a probe to the planet before long.

Therefore, as much new information as possible is now being gathered about Uranus, and this is where Webb plays his part.

Uranus is interesting because it can apparently be used to compare exoplanets.

It has slowly turned out that there are many so-called exoplanets in the universe mini neptunesa bit like Uranus is now.

Scientists don't yet know if they are mostly rock or maybe ice or water. Or are these planets just gaseous?

These Mini-Neptunes are apparently very common in the universe. About 2,000 of the more than 5,500 found have already been found in space. There are more all the time.

Uranus is the seventh outermost planet in our solar system. Only its sister planet Neptune is even further from the Sun.

Uranus and Neptune are similar planets, blue ice planets. Uranus and Neptune have started to be called “backyard exoplanets”.

Uranus was discovered by an astronomer William Herschel in 1781. Uranus makes one revolution around the Sun in 84 years.