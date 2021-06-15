Planetary research The Chinese ATV and lander got into a joint picture on Mars

In two months, the ATV Zhurong will rely on the soil of Mars, its magnetic field and the weather.

On MarS Zhurong, a Chinese ATV who has begun his research, has posted a “family picture” of himself and the lander next to him. They successfully landed on Mars on 14 May.

The ATV came down to the surface along the landing ramp on May 21st.

Wake up of course the question of how the picture was taken from further afield. There were hardly any cameras waiting there.

When the ATV Zhurong had landed, it dropped the camera from its ride. It remained on the surface about ten meters from the landing pad.

The air traffic control placed the ATV and lander posing next to the landing pad. After taking the picture, the camera kindly back.

The camera transmitted the image wirelessly to an ATV, which in turn sent it to Earth via satellite Tianwen-1.

Tianwen-1 has been orbiting Mars since early February.

China is the second country to have a mobile and functional lander on the surface of Mars. The United States has already done the same five times.

ATV Zhurong grabbed a panorama from the plain of Mars Utopia Planitia while it was still on top of the lander.

China’s at the end of the week, the space administration also released a 360-degree panorama of the location where the equipment landed.

The picture was taken by the Zhurong ATV with its navigation camera while it was still on the landing pad.

China also released another image of the landing pad taken from a distance of about six meters.

These images show the terrain of the huge and even Utopia Planitia, where a lot of small rocks stand out at regular intervals.

Zhurong weighs 240 pounds. It is named after the god of fire in Chinese mythology.

In addition to precision cameras, the ATV is fitted with a radar that probes deep below the surface of Mars.

Also included is a spectral camera analyzing elemental concentrations and a detector measuring the magnetic field on Mars. The weather on Mars is also measured by Zhurong.

ATV examines the area for at least 90 days. In the orbit of Mars, the satellite Tianwen-1 is expected to remain in operation for at least one year on Mars. It lasts 687 Earth days.

Both the Tianwen-1 and the U.S. satellite Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter photographed a landing and ATV from orbit on Mars.