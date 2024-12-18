The world of technology is about to experience one of the most important meetings of the year: Tech Business PlaNET25 Madrida showcase to inspire, guide and guide companies in the use of technology. The event, which will be held on January 15 and 16 at IFEMA, Madrid, has been organized by Madrid Networkin collaboration with the ecosystem of more than 18 innovation clusters and hubs in Madrid, which already bring together more than 1,000 companies.

PlaNET25 aims to consolidate itself as the meeting point between the most prominent technology companies and those seeking to optimize their businesses through cutting-edge solutions, giving a vision 360 technologyand understanding that the person and the economic reality cannot be separated from the great technological advances. References such as Marian Rojas will talk about leadership in technological times. The great current macro-economic challenges will come from the hand of Daniel Lacalle, and experts like Chema Alonso will talk about key areas such as cybersecurity.

The meeting will have the collaboration and presence of giants such as Puig, Dell, Indra, Estrella Damm, Microsoft, Siemens, My Investor, LG, OLÉ Technologies, Aqua Blue, Veolia, Banco Sabadell, Quiron Salud, as well as the participation of more of 140 speakers, 26 exhibitors and more than 10 practical workshops. Thus, PlaNET25 stands as the largest technology event focused on the company, bringing together more than 2,000 professionals and close to 900 companies interested in enhancing their growth, in addition to positioning themselves as the setting for the largest SAP-AUSAPE employment forum to retain and attract talent.

Business opportunities in an innovation environment

PlaNET25 Madrid will offer a unique networking environment to strengthen professional relationships, explore solutions and generate synergies between companies, suppliers and clients. With the participation of sector leaders, authorities and key references, the event will become the must-see business event in the Community of Madrid.

“PlaNET25 Madrid is a unique opportunity to promote competitiveness and innovation in our companies. We want to connect talent and technology with the business fabric to reaffirm Madrid as a technological benchmark in southern Europe and a hub for digital solutions,” has declared Gema Sanz, director of Institutional Relations at Madrid Network.

Live experiences: applied technology demonstrations

One of the highlights of PlaNET25 is the opportunity to experience first-hand some of the latest technological tools, as well as their practical application. You can experience a live simulation of cyber attackboth defense and attack, experiment olfactory routes with Puig to get to know Spain, enjoy incredible immersive experiences with virtual reality, carry out metabolic studies in situ or try a Gerontological simulator, among others.