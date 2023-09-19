As tradition, a new major update, 1.15, was also published in conjunction with the new DLC, which adds, among other things, glass domes useful for observing animals more closely. Various aspects of the game have also been improved, with fixes and changes made to various mechanics and systems.

Frontier Developments has launched Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack the new DLC by Planet Zoo. To celebrate he also released the classic launch trailer which shows the new content and which you can see below:

Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack costs €9.99 and adds different animals, all from Oceania: the North Island brown kiwi, the Tasmanian devil, the lesser blue penguin, the quokka and the spectacled flying fox. “Watch the little brown kiwi of the North Island as it forages for food and explores its new home in your zoos; listen to the call of the boisterous Tasmanian devil as it fights in its habitat; marvel at the colonies of hundreds of specimens of lesser blue penguins resting on their bellies; enjoy the quokka’s big smile and look up to see the majestic spectacled flying fox exploring its open exhibit.”

Also added more than 200 scenario elementsto decorate your zoos, and a new campaign scenario, in which Bernie Goodwin and his daughter return: “Emma plans to build a more personal zoo in collaboration with her father. Will Bernie be able to hand over the reins while you help Emma to build this zoo from the ground up? And will you be able to continue this family-run project?”