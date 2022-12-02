Frontier Developments’ animal management sim Planet Zoo is ushering in emus, armadillos, and more as part of its new Grasslands Animal Pack DLC on 13th December.

The Grasslands Animal Pack is Planet Zoo’s fourth paid expansion this year, and the game’s 12th expansion since its release in 2019. It introduces seven new animals with a loose theme of “steppes, plains and prairies”, plus a new Career Mode scenario.

On the animal front, Grasslands purchasers will gain access to the nine-banded armadillo, the maned wolf, the emu, the caracal, the red-necked wallaby, the striped hyena, and the blue wildebeest. It also introduces five species of butterflies that can be displayed as part of a walkthrough exhibit: the Cloudless Sulphur, European Peacock, Menelaus Blue Morpho, Monarch, and Old World Swallowtail.

Planet Zoo: Grasslands Animal Pack – Announcement Trailer.

As for Grasslands’ new Career Mode scenario, it’ll whisk players off to the picturesque grasslands of Argentinam where they’ll “learn more about the important roles of animal care and conservation as they work to relocate the diverse inhabitants of [wealthy socialite Tiffany Summers’] mansion grounds to a more suitable new home.”

Planet Zoo’s Grasslands Animal Pack will cost £7.99/€9.99/$9.99 USD when it comes to Steam on 13th December, and will be accompanied by free update for all players.

This introduces a staggering of new features and quality of life improvements, including guided zoo tours, a new heatmap tool displaying guest visibility for each habitat, a new bulldozer tool, and a new terrain type in sandbox mode specifically designed for creating dioramas. A a few more details can be found on the Planet Zoo website.