Guanajuato.- For prevent that the youth in Guanajuato fall into addictions Y self-destructive and risky behaviorsit is very important that parents are aware of their children’s friends, he assures Planet Youth.

Planet Youth is a national program of youth surveys in iceland which includes the collection of large amounts of data and the disclosure of information about the well-being of families and adolescents.

This initiative is aimed at inform the need for primary prevention throughout the population through research aimed at halting and reversing the observed increases in adolescent drug use.

This is how he assures it Alfegir Logi Kristjansson Associate Professor of Public Health at West Virginia University in the United States and Planet Youth Program Scientist in Iceland who has lived and worked with this model for the past 20 years.

The specialist assures than family time what happens while parents carry out caregiving activities such as solid support, emotional connection and reasonable follow-up and the time young people spend with friends are related with behavior of children risk.

“The time we spend with our parents and relatives, with respect to a peer group of friends, mostly are related to the topic of having friends who are involved in risk behavior kids tend to behave similar to their friends,” she said.

He explained that in the strategy of the program Planet Youthleisure time, which is identified as “third space”young people tend to generate more commitment to safe activities for their healthy developmentWhat Martial Arts, sport Y programs of this kind.

“These types of activities that we need to give them the opportunity to do interesting things in a structured way like arts, sports and programs of that nature,” he recommended.

Currently the Government of Guanajuato works with the Planet Youth program regarding the prevention of addictions in young people and minors, as a government strategy to counteract the problem of increased crime in the state.