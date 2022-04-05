Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Amazing facts and secrets revealed by modern science about the planet Uranus, located 2.9 billion kilometers from the sun, occupying the seventh place among the planets of the solar system in terms of distance from the sun.

One of the amazing facts is that a year on the planet Uranus is equivalent to 84 Earth years, as it takes the equivalent of 84 Earth years to complete one revolution around the Sun.

As for the most amazing facts about the planet Uranus, it is that night and day during the fall and spring last for 42 years, and in the winter the night prevails on the north pole of the planet for 21 years, while the day prevails for the same period during the summer.

The reason is that the planet Uranus is characterized by the extreme tilt of its axis of rotation, as its axial tilt is 98 degrees, which means that the planet rotates next to it, and during its rotation, it appears as a ball rolling on a circular path around the sun.

This extreme axial tilt causes different seasonal climate changes, and results in one pole facing the sun for a long time, while the other pole remains in the dark during this period.

As for the temperatures on Uranus, they reach about minus 214 degrees Celsius, and to about minus 224 degrees Celsius in the lower layers of its atmosphere.