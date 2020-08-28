Kylian Mbappe speaking at a press conference during the PSG training session in Doha, January 14, 2019 (NIKKU / XINHUA)

In the Persian Gulf, supremacy between countries is no longer measured only by the weight of their oil production. Sport, and more particularly football, has become a major geopolitical issue. The United Arab Emirates opened hostilities in 2008 by buying the Manchester City club, followed three years later by Qatar which, through its sovereign wealth fund, became the owner of Paris Saint-Germain.

Today the offensive comes from Saudi Arabia trying to position itself by trying to buy the Newcastle club, one of the flagships of the Premier league English. The goal for the Riyadh regime is to compete with its neighbor Qatari as the World Cup approaches 2022, to be held in Doha. Raphaël Le Magoariec is a specialist in sports issues in Middle Eastern societies. “The stake is both relational and marketing, he explains. It’s about being in touch with a socio-economic and political fabric, and thus being influential through the purchase of clubs and stadiums. “

Through these football clubs, they are developing an image that can extend to Qatar or the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for example. Raphael Le Magoariec to franceinfo

This Saudi Arabian offensive on European football is part of a global strategy initiated by Mohammed ben Salman, the crown prince, the strong man of the regime since 2017. MBS sees sport and football as a way out of oil dependency. This is what analyzes Yasmine Laveille, head of the Middle East office at the International Federation for Human Rights. “Saudi Arabia has embarked, in recent years, on a vast program of reforms and modernization of the country. And this implies a diversification of its economy to get out of over-dependence on oil.”

In the countries of the Persian Gulf and more particularly in Saudi Arabia, football represents mainly an opportunity to redeem an image. But the rest of the world is not fooled. The round ball will never make us forget the executions and the totalitarian regimes.

