New York- Right now, every moment of every day, humans are slowly reshaping the Earth’s climate. Hotter summers and wetter storms. Higher seas and fiercer wildfires. The constant upward turning of the dial on a range of threats to our homes, our societies and the environment around us.

We could also be changing the climate in even bigger ways.

Over the past two decades, scientists have been sounding the alarm about large systems in the natural world that warming, caused by carbon emissions, could be pushing toward collapse. These systems are so vast that they can maintain a certain equilibrium even as temperatures rise. But only up to a point.

According to scientists, once the planet warms above certain levels, this balance could be lost. The effects would be devastating and difficult to reverse. It would not be like turning a dial, but like flipping a switch. A switch that could not be easily turned back on.

When corals turn a ghostly white, they are not necessarily dead, nor are their reefs gone forever. Excess heat in the water causes corals to expel the symbiotic algae that live in their tissues. If conditions improve, they can survive this bleaching. Over time, reefs can recover. However, as the world warms, occasional bleaching is turning into regular bleaching. Mild bleaching is becoming severe.

The latest predictions from scientists are grim. Even if humanity acts quickly to curb global warming, 70% to 90% of today’s corals could die in the next few decades. If we don’t, the figure could be 99% or more. A reef may look healthy until its corals start bleaching and dying. Eventually, it becomes a graveyard.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that reef-building corals will go extinct. The hardiest ones may persist in isolated areas. But the vibrant ecosystems that support these creatures will be unrecognizable. There’s no turning back anytime soon, not in the places where corals live today, not at any scale.

When it could happen: It could already be underway

Deep underground in the coldest places on Earth, the accumulated remains of long-dead plants and animals contain a lot of carbon — about twice as much as is currently in the atmosphere. As heat, wildfires and rain thaw and destabilize the frozen ground, microbes get to work, converting this carbon into carbon dioxide and methane. These greenhouse gases exacerbate the heat, fires and rain, which intensifies the melting.

Permafrost thawing, like many big climate changes that happen on their own, is hard to predict. Large areas have already thawed in western Canada, Alaska and Siberia. But how quickly the rest will thaw, its contribution to global warming, how much carbon will remain trapped because thawing causes new vegetation to sprout — all of that is hard to say.

“Because these things are so uncertain, there is a tendency not to talk about it or even to dismiss the possibility,” said Tapio Schneider, a climate scientist at the California Institute of Technology. “I think that’s a mistake,” he added. “It’s still important to explore the risks, even if the probability of it happening in the near future is relatively small.”

When it might happen: The timing will vary from place to place. The effects on global warming could accumulate over a century or more.

Greenland: a melting giant

The colossal ice sheets covering the Earth’s poles do not melt like an ice cube. Because of their enormous size and geometric complexity, a number of factors determine how quickly the ice sheds its mass and contributes to ocean rise. Among these factors, scientists are especially concerned about those that could begin to feed on themselves, causing an acceleration of melting that would be very difficult to stop.

In Greenland, the problem is elevation. As the ice surface loses height, it sits at a higher altitude, exposed to warmer air. This causes it to melt even faster.

Scientists know from geological evidence that large parts of Greenland have been ice-free before. They also know that the consequences of another major melt could reverberate around the world, affecting ocean currents and rainfall in the tropics and beyond.

When it might happen: Irreversible melting could begin this century and continue for hundreds or even thousands of years.

At the other end of the world, the ice of West Antarctica is more threatened by warm water than by warm air.

Many West Antarctic glaciers flow into the sea, meaning their undersides are exposed to the constant wash of ocean currents. As the water warms, these floating ice shelves melt and weaken from below, particularly where they rest on the seafloor. Like a dancer striking a difficult pose, the shelf begins to lose balance. With less floating ice to support it, more ice from the continent’s interior would slide into the ocean. Eventually, the ice on the shore might not support its own weight and break into pieces.

The West Antarctic Ice Sheet has likely collapsed before, in Earth’s deep past. Scientists are still trying to figure out to what extent the current ice is on the verge of meeting the same fate.

“If we think about the future of the world’s coastlines, 50% of the story will be Antarctica melting,” said David Holland, a scientist at New York University who studies polar regions. And yet, he said, when it comes to understanding how the continent’s ice might break up, “we’re at Day Zero.”

When it might happen: As in Greenland, the ice sheet could begin to retreat irreversibly this century.

The climate dance in the Sahara

About 15,000 years ago, the Sahara began to turn green. It started when small changes in the Earth’s orbit made North Africa sunnier each summer. This warmed the land, causing the winds to shift and draw in more moist air from the Atlantic. The moisture fell as monsoon rain, which fed grasses and filled lakes, some as large as the Caspian Sea. Animals flourished: elephants, giraffes, ancient cattle. So did humans, as evidenced by carvings and cave paintings from the time. Only about 5,000 years ago did the region transform back into the harsh desert we know today.

Scientists now know that the Sahara has alternated several times over time between dry and humid, arid and temperate zones. They are less sure whether the West African monsoon might change or intensify in response to current warming. (Despite its name, the region’s monsoon also brings rain to parts of East Africa.)

Whatever happens, it will be of great importance for an area of ​​the world where many people depend on the sky for food and livelihood.

When it might happen: Difficult to predict

As well as being home to hundreds of indigenous communities, millions of animal and plant species and 400 billion trees; as well as containing untold numbers of other living things yet to be discovered, named and described; and as well as storing vast amounts of carbon that might otherwise be warming the planet, the Amazon rainforest plays another big role. It is a living, breathing, churning weather engine.

The combined exhalations of all those trees create clouds filled with moisture. When this moisture falls, it helps keep the region lush and forested.

Now, however, ranchers and farmers are cutting down the trees, and global warming is making wildfires and droughts worse. Scientists worry that once most of the forest is gone, this rain machine could break down, causing the rest of the forest to wither and degrade into grassy savanna.

According to recent calculations, half of the current Amazon rainforest could suffer from this type of degradation by 2050.

When it might happen: It will depend on how quickly people clear or protect the remaining forest.

The Gulf Stream, a climate engine in danger

Across the Atlantic Ocean, from the western coasts of Africa, through the Caribbean and up towards Europe before dipping back down again, a colossal loop of seawater sets temperatures and rainfall for much of the planet. Saltier, denser water sinks to the ocean depths, while cooler, lighter water rises, keeping this conveyor belt moving.

Now, however, melting Greenland ice is upsetting this balance by infusing the North Atlantic with immense new flows of fresh water. Scientists fear that if the engine slows too much, it could stall, altering weather patterns for billions of people in Europe and the tropics.

Scientists have already observed signs of a slowdown in these currents, which have the awkward name of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC. The hard part is predicting when a slowdown might turn into a standstill. At the moment, our data and records are too limited, says Niklas Boers, a climatologist at the Technical University of Munich and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

But we already know enough to be sure of one thing, Dr. Boers said. “With every additional gram of CO2 in the atmosphere, the odds of tipping events increase. The longer we wait” to reduce emissions, he said, “the further into dangerous territory we are going.”

When it might happen: Very difficult to predict.