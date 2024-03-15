Publisher Thunderful Games and the developers of Wishfully have announced the release date of the PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions of Planet of Lana and it's not far at all. The popular platform adventure will be available on these consoles starting from April 16, 2024.

We remind you that the game has been available since last May on Xbox Series PC and Xbox Game Pass. The announcement was accompanied by an official trailer, which we propose below.