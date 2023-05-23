Planet of Wool And available starting today on PC and Xbox, at no additional cost for Game Pass subscribers, and of course a launch trailer to celebrate the important event.

As we have seen, Planet of Lana has received very positive votes and our review of Planet of Lana also confirms the many qualities of Wishfully’s debut title, especially on an artistic level.

The trailer tries to synthesize these elements on the notes of the wonderful soundtrack composed by Takeshi Furukawaa strong artist with DICE and BAFTA nominations: the ideal accompaniment to such an adventure.

“We are so excited that people can play Planet of Lana on PC and Xbox, and have been blown away by the critical reviews,” said Adam Stjarnljus, director of Wishfully Studios. “Thanks to everyone who has shown love and support for our game over the past few years, we hope you enjoy it!”

Planet of Lana tells the story of a girl and her alien friend, who together decide to save a world invaded by an army of machines: a difficult undertaking, which will push them to collaborate in various ways to solve puzzles, avoid pitfalls and survive the mission.