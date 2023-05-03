Developer Wishfully and publisher Thunderful Publishing have released a new trailer of narrative adventure Planet of Wool to reveal the release date game official: May 23, 2023.

Note that Planet of Lana will also be available immediately on Game Pass, to the delight of Xbox and PC subscribers. In any case, it will be playable on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. Let’s see the movie:

There history of Planet of Lana tells of “A planet that was once a place of imperturbable balance between human beings, nature and animals, has transformed into something completely different.

The disharmony that has reigned supreme for hundreds of years has finally materialized in the form of a faceless army. But this is not the story of a war. This is the story of a vibrant and extraordinary planet and the journey to preserve its beauty.”

In the movie, which lasts just under a minute and a half, we can see some unedited sequences of the game, which immediately brings to mind Limbo and Inside, or Another World if you are older and wiser.