Planet of Lana will also come up PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switchas confirmed today with a new one presentation trailer by the Wishfully team and the publisher Thunderful, which shows some scenes of the fascinating alien adventure.
Released last May on PC, Xbox Series consideration.
As the trailer shows, it is an adventure characterized by a very charming atmosphere.
We therefore learn that Planet of Lana will arrive on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in spring of 2024therefore about a year after the original release on PC and Xbox.
A fascinating alien adventure
The game is an adventure with puzzle and platform elements in the style of the Playdead titles (Limbo, Inside), set on an alien planet shocked by the invasion of a mysterious army of sentient machines.
The natural tranquility of the planet is therefore destroyed, and the protagonist finds herself having to explore various settings, solve puzzles and try to save her home from this gigantic large-scale attack, relying only on cunning and the help of a small furry being who follows her everywhere.
Made up of elements of puzzle, stealth, platforming and adventure, as well as the use of the pet companion to solve various puzzles, Planet of Lana presents itself as a real journey to a wonderful alien planet. You can get to know him better in our Planet of Lana review.
