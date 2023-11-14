Planet of Lana will also come up PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switchas confirmed today with a new one presentation trailer by the Wishfully team and the publisher Thunderful, which shows some scenes of the fascinating alien adventure.

Released last May on PC, Xbox Series consideration.

As the trailer shows, it is an adventure characterized by a very charming atmosphere.

We therefore learn that Planet of Lana will arrive on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in spring of 2024therefore about a year after the original release on PC and Xbox.