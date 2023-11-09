Fresh from Lucca Comics & Games 2023, Planet Manga reports all the new releases of November to keep under control for all manga fans: the new edition of BakumanOf death NoteOf Hikaru no Go and the new releases Show-Ha Shoten! And Death Note: Short Stories. But not only. Below are all the details.

THE BEST PLANET MANGA NEWS OF NOVEMBER

There are many new features Planet Manga presented by Panini Comics on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games 2023 and now ready to arrive on the shelves of all readers. New eagerly awaited proposals, titles that have already won the hearts of fans and re-proposed in a new guise and finally the most intriguing boy’s loves, all to be discovered.

He is certainly among the most beloved authors Takeshi Obataof which Planet Manga offers special re-editions and new titles not to be missed. We start with the great cult Bakuman!in which the protagonists Mashiro And Takagi they try to realize their greatest aspiration: to become professional authors. Thus begins an incredible journey to discover the secrets of creating a comic in Japan and the editorial mechanisms that lead to the success of a work.

Price: €7.50

€7.50 Pages: 312

312 Binding: Paperback with overcover

Paperback with overcover Format: 11.5×17.5 cm

11.5×17.5 cm Interior : Black and White / Colors

: Black and White / Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

Among the proposals of Takeshi Obata there is also an exclusive re-edition with cover variant of the first issue of the cult death Note. Light Yagami he is a high school student who is as brilliant as he is cynical. Ryuk he is a god of death, who like all his peers has led an existence undermined by boredom since time immemorial. Looking for distractions, Ryuk decides to abandon his world in the world of men Death Notebook, endowed with tremendous power, because writing a person’s name on it means decreeing their end. After having accidentally found the Notebook and understood its potential, Light decides to use it to change the world.

Price: €7.00

€7.00 Pages: 200

200 Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 11.5×17.5 cm

11.5×17.5 cm Interior : Black and White / Colors

: Black and White / Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

Death Note: Short Stories, however, is the perfect volume for all fans of the most famous manga-thriller in the world who wish to complete their collection. It contains all the extra chapters of Death Note, including the pilot episode of the series and a history completely unpublished in Italy with the god of death Ryuk and a new owner of the Notebook of Death.

Price: €7.00

€7.00 Pages: 224

224 Binding: Paperback with overcover

Paperback with overcover Format: 11.5×17.5cm

11.5×17.5cm Interior : Black and White / Colors

: Black and White / Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

TO Lucca Comics & Games a new precious edition of the masterpiece by was also presented Takeshi Obata with lyrics by Yumi Hotta: Hikaru No Go: Ultimate Deluxe. The work that made the game of Go popular throughout the world is presented again in a completely new format in large format with unpublished comments by the screenwriter and all the color pages present in the first magazine publication, as well as a new cover. Hikaru No Go: Ultimate Deluxe it’s the ideal opportunity to rediscover one of the most original and exciting manga ever!

Price: €15.00

€15.00 Pages: 240

240 Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 14×21 cm

14×21 cm Interior : Black and White / Colors

: Black and White / Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

Finally, the new and unmissable work by Takeshi Obatawith the screenplay by Akinari Asakura: the hilarious shonen manga Show-Ha Shoten!. The protagonists are Azemichi Shijima And Taiyo Higashikata: the first is a brilliant comedian who terrifies the audience, the second is a stage animal completely incapable of devising gags. Will they be able to make it as a comedy duo together?

Price: €7.00

€7.00 Pages: 184

184 Binding: Paperback with overcover

Paperback with overcover Format: 11.5×17.5 cm

11.5×17.5 cm Interior : Black and White / Colors

: Black and White / Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

For all lovers of Korean boy’s love, the first volume of is not to be missed The Dangerous Conveniencethe spicy webtoon by 945 (Gusao). The young man Yeo Euijoon he desperately needs money, and for this reason he has no alternative but to work in a convenience store run by mafiosi of all sorts. As if it wasn’t enough to endure the constant harassment of the criminals who torment him, but unfortunately he has no alternative. Everything becomes even more dangerous when the gigantic and gruff gangster Boom Gunwoo starts frequenting the shop.

Price: €14.90

€14.90 Pages: 264

264 Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 14.5×20 cm

14.5×20 cm Interior : Colors

: Colors Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

A new special edition was also presented at Lucca Comics & Games, with metallic variant coverof the first volume of the delicious love comedy Of Shou Harusono Sasaki and Miyanothe manga that has achieved enormous success on the web, with an animated series that has become popular throughout Japan.