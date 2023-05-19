Sandwiches Comics released more details on the works featured at Turin International Book Fair for the label Planet Manga. As previously anticipated, the event will be held in these days, more precisely from 18 to 22 Mayand the publishing house will have three important novelties from Japan.

The first news concerns HUNTER x HUNTER of which the will be available volume 37which can be purchased at introductory price of €5.20. But that’s not all, during the event will also be released a Discovery Edition of the manga’s first volume Of Yoshihiro Togashiwhich we will be able to purchase at the special price of €1.

The second novelty concerns the arrival in Italy of EVOLit will be possible to purchase the first volume of the new work by Atsushi Kaneko to the introductory price of €7.90. For the occasion will also be released a bundle that will contain the first volume of EVOL and the first volume of SOIL in special edition with Variant cover al introductory price of €15.90.

The third and last novelty is the possibility of read the first pages of Yomi No Tsugainew work of the mangaka Hiromu Arakawa which will be available as a preview at the publisher’s stand. The first volume of the manga will be distributed in Italy in July, even if a specific date has not been revealed at the moment.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

PLANET MANGA NEWS AT THE TURIN BOOK FAIR The return of Hunter X Hunter, the new Evol, and the first preview pages of Yomi No Tsugai Sandwiches Comics presents to Turin Book Fair 2023 some news Planet Manga that cannot be missing in the libraries of all fans of the genre, and beyond. We start with the great return of Hunter X Hunter 37,also available in version with cover variantsthe first issue of the mystery masterpieceEVOL,also present in a special packand a free preview with the first pages of the new fantasy action series Yomi No Tsugai. The volumes Hunter X Hunter 37regular and variant,And EVOL 1 will be available at the fair, comic shop, bookstore and on Panini.it from Thursday 18 MayWhile Yomi No Tsugaipresented in preview form at the Turin Book Fair, will be released in July. The masterful work of the talented mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi returns with the awaited new chapter of one of the most loved titles ever: Hunter X Hunter 37, also available in a precious version with a collector’s variant cover. The saga of the cruise to Dark Continent continues and the time has come to get back to the heart of what has turned into a real war of succession to the throne of the empire Cakin. For those unfamiliar with the series, it is also possible to purchase the version Discovery Edition of Hunter x Hunter 1, at the promotional price of 1 euro. Price: €5.20

Pages: 208

Binding: Paperback

Format: 11.2X17.5

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Newsstand, comic shop, online With the first number of EVOLthe doors to new and mysterious horizons open: from the author of Soil, Atsushi Kaneko, a supernatural and wild masterpiece, with punk and rebellious tones. After trying to take their own lives, three boys find themselves in the hospital and wake up to discover they possess strange powers. Is it fate? No, it’s the beginning of chaos. At the fair, both for true followers but also for those who are discovering the works of the mangaka, there is also a special pack containing in a single solution Evol 1 and the first number of Soil with variant cover. Price: €7.90

Pages: 272

Binding:

Format: 13X18

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: comic shop, online Finally, at the stand it will be possible to preview the first pages of Yomi No Tsugainew work of the mangaka Hiromu Arakawaaward-winning best-selling author Fullmetal Alchemist(The complete volume will then be available in the comic book store, bookstore and on Panini.it starting from July): an original and impactful shonen manga, where feudal Japan meets fantasy. A selection of titles not to be missed, all to be discovered at the stand Sandwiches Comics present at the Turin Book Fair and to be found in comic shops, newsstands and on Panini.it.

Source: Planet Manga