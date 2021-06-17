Planet Manga announces the return of Mobile Nana, fanbook of Ai Yazawa, and many other news arriving during the month of June.

Starting with the next one June 17 they will in fact be available for purchase The Journey of Elaina is Mujirushi – The sign of dreams, while the June 24 it will be possible to buy Mobile Nana, the first volume of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is Diary of a mangaka. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

ONE JUNE TO ALL MANGA WITH PANINI COMICS

A June full of news coming from Planet Manga, which welcomes the arrival of summer with many expected titles, including Diary of a mangaka by Inio Asano, Mujirushi – The sign of dreams by Naoki Urasawa, the return of the Ai Yazawa fanbook Mobile Nana and exciting new sagas like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is The travels of the witch.

Diary of a mangaka

How can a forty year old mangaka survive the starvation and inexorable wear and tear of everyday life? And how can a novice mangaka avoid exposing himself to bad figures during a dinner organized by the publishing house? Inio Asano seeks an answer to these and other questions in Diario di un mangaka, a must-see essay-diary-novel for all fans of Japanese comics.

Price: € 15.90

Pages: 240

Binding: Paperback with dust jacket

Format: 13 × 18.9 cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Bookstore, comic shop e online

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 1

He’s only three years old, but he casts spells better than an adult… What’s the truth? Before reincarnating in a world dominated by magic, Rudeus was a 34-year-old NEET. Having sacrificed himself to save a girl, he now has the opportunity to live a new life: will he be able to not waste it? Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 1 is an ironic and compelling fantasy based on the light novel that also inspired the hit anime.

Price: € 7.50

Pages: 176

Format: 13 × 18 cm

Interior: Black and white / Colors

Distribution: Comic shop e online

The Journey of Elaina

Elaina is the protagonist of The Journey of Elaina. Deeply fascinated by a series of novels she read as a child about a witch’s travels, Elaina studies magic in order to one day travel herself. We will discover all the encounters that await him around the world, the mysteries that he will have to unravel, the enigmas of the human heart he will encounter. From this manga, inspired by the best-selling light novel series in Japan, an anime released in 2020 was also taken.

Price: € 7.50

Pages: 184

Binding: Paperback

Format: 13 × 18 cm

Interior: Black and White / Colors

Distribution: comic shop e online

Mujirushi – The sign of dreams

If life knocks you out, don’t despair: you just have to know how to pick the right signs and find the way to make your dreams come true. Mujirushi – The sign of dreams is the highly anticipated new graphic novel by Naoki Urasawa (20th Century Boys, Monster, Pluto, Asadora!), created in collaboration with the Louvre Museum Paris. The story blends the master’s narrative style with the French setting and with some references of Japanese pop culture: it refers to a famous Japanese comic comic, Osomatsu-kun by Akatsuka Fujio.

Price: € 7.90

Pages: 272

Format: 13 × 18 cm

Binding: Paperback

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Bookstore, comic shop e online

Mobile Nana

Back finally available too Mobile Nana, in a new revised and corrected edition, the unobtainable fanbook of Ai Yazawa. Many special contents designed to best complete the reading experience of a series that marked an era: character cards, unpublished drawings, sketches, color illustrations, an exclusive interview with the author and much more. Also attached are the fantastic Nana stickers. The volume can be purchased with the box set number 2 of Nana Reloaded Edition. The box can be purchased either full (fanbook + nos. 13/21 by Nana) or empty with only the fanbook and space to contain the volumes.

Price: € 15.90 (fanbook only) or € 74.40 (fanbook + nos. 13/21 by Nana)

Interior: Black and White / Colors

Distribution: Bookstore, comic shop e online