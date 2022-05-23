Planet Manga announced the arrival of many new Boys’ Love over the course of the summer, starting with Sasaki and Miyano from Shou Harusono. The first volume of the work is already available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores at introductory price of 7 €. At the end of June it will be the turn of My Toy Boy from Hashigo Sakurabi And Derail from Kyoko Aibawhile in August there will be four new BLs available: Blue Sky Complex, Hello Morning Star, Pink to Mameshiba And Love Emotion Theory.

For all lovers of the genre Boys’ Love (or love stories between male protagonists), a period full of news published by Planet Manga to mark on the calendar.

The first is Sasaki and Miyanoavailable from Thursday May 19 in the comic store and on Panini.it. The story is that of Miyanoyoung comic lover BL (Boys’ Love) who absolutely denies wanting to live a story of that kind in reality. One day Sasaki, the classic laggard boy, with a free lifestyle and who sometimes even gets into some brawl (but always to help someone) realizes that he has feelings for Miyano and begins to approach him, asking him to lend him some BL from light. Miyano escapes Sasaki’s attempts to approach, but at the same time it is clear that the boy is not indifferent to him …

Initially published online in the form of short stories, Sasaki and Miyano it was so successful that it was translated into print and subsequently into an animated series. A love story between a person who is not afraid to show his feelings and another who refuses to recognize what she feels, to be read in one go.

At the end of June they are coming instead My Toy Boy from Hashigo Sakurabi (former author of My goddamn rival) And Derailfrom Kyoko Aiba.

The protagonists of My Toy Boy they are two architecture students, Izumi And Satoshione the senpai (mentor) of the other, linked by a strange relationship: Izumi is the “master” and Satoshi the “puppy” to take care of. Their relationship maintains a semblance of friendship, until one day Satoshi is harassed by a maniac on the train. Izumi, obsessed with his faculty colleague, loses his head in front of this news and declares himself to Satoshi with vehemence. An explicit love story, where passion and desire overwhelm the lives of the protagonists.

Haru And Hikaruthe protagonists of Derail, they have been friends since elementary school. Their friendship so strong led them to live together during the university and to attend the same course. Something changes when Hikaru brings home a mate, breaking the “no woman under this roof” rule. But that’s not the real problem. Haru turns out to be almost obsessed with his friend and devises a series of psychological traps to trap Hikaru in his perverse web: he craves him and cannot leave him to anyone. From friendship to passion, from desire to love, this volume follows the birth of a couple step by step.

In August, the Boys’ Love to be recovered will be the expected Blue Sky Complex, Hello Morning Star, Pink to Mameshiba And Love Emotion Theory.