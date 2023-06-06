Through their social channels, Planet Manga announced the arrival in Italy during the autumn of five new works. It starts with Twisted Wonderland Book of Heartslabyul, which will debut in October. Inspired by the famous mobile video game that revisits the universe Disneythe manga is drawn by none other than Yana Toboso author of the acclaimed Black Butler.

It will also come in October DEATH NOTES: SHORT STORIESa single volume that collects all the extra chapters of the cult manga inside Tsugumi Oba And Takeshi Obata. In the same month we will also see the arrival of in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores BLUE LOCK -Episode Nagi-highly anticipated spin-off of the work of Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yusuke Nomura which tells the life of Seishiro Nagi before the start of the main manga.

Autumn will also see the arrival of two new Boys’ Love. It’s about enneadmanga by Mojito which revisits Egyptian mythology, and of Dangerous Convenience Storemanhwa of Gusao which infuses a pinch of comedy to its spicy scenarios. The two works will be available between October and November.

That’s all for today with the new announcements of Planet Mangawe just have to wait to find out more about the arrival in Italy of these five works.

Source: Planet Manga Street Facebook