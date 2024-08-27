Planet Earth: the documentary broadcast on Rete 4. Previews and services, August 27

Tonight, August 27, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Rete 4, a new episode of Planet Earth, the BBC One event series, will air. Traveling to the most remote edges of the Planet, Planet Earth will tell the story of the most extraordinary species, through unpublished images, always exciting, sometimes funny, sometimes dramatic, but always full of hope. Here are all the previews.

Previews

Filmed over the course of five years, the series uses cutting-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the greatest wonders of life on Earth. Super-light drones, high-speed cameras, and remote-controlled submersibles will transport audiences into otherwise invisible landscapes: from the most remote jungles to the deepest oceans, and from the darkest caves to the driest deserts.

Compared to when the first series aired twenty years ago, the audience of the third season of Planet Earth will have the opportunity to measure both how much science and technology have progressed, and how profoundly the Earth has changed. The Planet, in fact, has reached a critical point and, in the last decades, has transformed more than ever observed before. Events felt in every ecosystem and by all creatures. Circumstances that we all share, on our – unique – Planet Earth. This season consists of eight episodes: 1: Coasts 2: Ocean 3: Deserts and Grasslands 4: Freshwater 5: Forests 6: Extremes 7: Humans 8: Heroes.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Planet Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rete 4 from August 20, 2024 at 9:20 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.