Now, the development team has shared a first “ In-depth analysis ” dedicated to the water parks of the video game (in English Deep Dive which literally means “dive into the depths”, thus creating a perfect play on words). Let’s see the video and what has been indicated.

In July Frontier announced its new game: PlanetCoaster 2 . The theme park simulator — which is due out for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S — has shown off a trailer, but there’s obviously more to discover.

Planet Coaster 2 In-Depth Trailer

The study, as mentioned, focuses on the Planet Coaster 2 Water Experiences. The player’s goal will be to find the right balance between fun, fear and nausea to create the best experience for guests who love slides.

It is indicated that Frontier has worked to make this possible create pools of any shape and size. Ensures that the water has been recreated in an excellent way, so as to satisfy the eye as well as those looking for a deep management experience.

As for the roller coasters, it is indicated that it will be possible to customize the tracks and the vehicles that transport the participants. It will once again be possible to experience the roller coasters created with a first person viewbut this time it will also be possible to do so for the water rides.

We remind you that the release date of Planet Coaster 2 is currently set for a generic 2024. Tell us, has this insight convinced you?

Finally, we leave you with the announcement trailer.