Planet Coaster 2 Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S from Frontier Developments, which at the same time published the first trailer of the game, the images and the details describing the features and novelties of the new episode.

Coming this fall, Planet Coaster 2 is set to be the something more than just evolution of the original Planet Coaster from 2016: a qualitative leap that aims to take the simulation experience to the next level thanks to the gameplay innovations designed for water parks.

The game, featuring a wide range of new attractionsbreathtaking settings and even more realistic management mechanisms, will continuously test our creativity and ingenuity within three different modes.