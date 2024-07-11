Planet Coaster 2 Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S from Frontier Developments, which at the same time published the first trailer of the game, the images and the details describing the features and novelties of the new episode.
Coming this fall, Planet Coaster 2 is set to be the something more than just evolution of the original Planet Coaster from 2016: a qualitative leap that aims to take the simulation experience to the next level thanks to the gameplay innovations designed for water parks.
The game, featuring a wide range of new attractionsbreathtaking settings and even more realistic management mechanisms, will continuously test our creativity and ingenuity within three different modes.
Lots of news
As mentioned, in Planet Coaster 2 we will not limit ourselves to riding roller coasters, but we will be able to create a real aquatic paradise, allowing park visitors to relax along calm rivers, surrounded by vegetation, or get excited thanks to spectacular slides and motorized pools.
We can also combine the best of both worlds, creating incredible water roller coasters that dive into crystalline lakes and then hurtle down them at full speed: the possibilities available to us in Planet Coaster 2 will be truly limitless.
The three game modes will see us engaged with a full-bodied career, a franchise mode to face the challenges of a global network and finally a sandbox mode thanks to which we can give vent to all our creativity.
Frontier Developments has promised more details about Planet Coaster 2 in a livestream scheduled for July 24.
