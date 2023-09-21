Many lovers of Dungeons & Dragons – perhaps the less experienced – believe that the concept of “Multiverse” within the game world is a not very dated novelty within the setting. TSR however, it has opened the doors to the concept of layering the planes of existence of the game world already way back in 1994 thanks to Planescape.

The genius of David “Zeb” Cookalongside Advanced Dungeons & Dragons (second edition), launches for the first time via Planescape a very abstract concept on the narratives of D&D, departing quite a bit from the classic concept of fantasy. Planescape, already at the time, revolutionized classicism of the setting with new styles, monsters and settings in a masterful way.

Now, on the eve of thirty years since its first publication, Wizard of the Coast brings back Planescape for the fifth edition of the most famous role-playing game in the world, and it does so with a box set “restored” as only they know how:

Planescape: Adventure in the Multiverse it is a box set that consists of three books, a map and a screen of the master

Sigil and the Outlands: manual which includes, in its 96 pages, ideas for creating characters, details on Sigil and a very detailed description of many locations that players will be able to visit.

manual which includes, in its 96 pages, ideas for creating characters, details on Sigil and a very detailed description of many locations that players will be able to visit. Death’s Planar Parade: a 64-page book with statistical tables and details of non-player characters, monsters, and various creatures.

a 64-page book with statistical tables and details of non-player characters, monsters, and various creatures. Turn of Fortune’s Wheel: It’s a preset adventure that will take players from level 3 to 10, with a small “Level skip” up to 17.

It’s a preset adventure that will take players from level 3 to 10, with a small “Level skip” up to 17. Map two-sided on Sigil and all the Outlands.

two-sided on Sigil and all the Outlands. Screen 4-panel for the DungeonMaster.

The manuals introduce 2 new Backgrounds (Planar Philosopher and Gatekeeper), 7 new talentsand new usable spells, as well various ideas to be able to connect those campaigns already started in order to introduce the setting into one’s adventure, without forcing gaming groups to restart a new campaign.

The first thing that catches the eyesetting is that, unlike other manuals that touch on the concept of the multiverse and are set in astral planes (such as The Radiant Citadel published recently) Planescape is “in the middle” and it is possible to access, through it, not only the various floors, but also other settings, thus allowing the characters to move freely in various settings.

Another interesting aspect is the care that Wizards of the Coast puts into the manual to explain them to us 12 factions present in Planescapeeach with its own cosmic culture, so as to make the master prepared to best describe every single aspect of the setting.

The infinity of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse makes it, as we all know, a practically infinite worldrich in details, stories and intricate plots accessible and playable individually by masters and players.

Planescape literally gives access to all these ports from a single place, sort of “Middle Earth” connected to every single floor and every single setting.

With this publication Wizard of the Coast, (for the second time after Spelljammer) features a product complete and playablewith its own setting, a story in its own right that works both on its own and connected, if desired, to any other.