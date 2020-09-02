Riyadh says this overflight authorization will not change “the kingdom’s firm and permanent positions with regard to the Palestinian cause” and Israel.

Planes connecting Israel to the United Arab Emirates will now be allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia. Until now, Riyadh has prohibited flights to and from Israel from using its airspace. This decision, announced Wednesday, September 2, will “allow the passage through the airspace of the kingdom of flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, from and to all countries”, said Saudi civil aviation, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the public body, the decision was taken at the request of the United Arab Emirates, two days after a US-Israeli delegation visited Abu Dhabi on a plane making a direct flight between the state. Hebrew and the Emirates, a few weeks after the announcement of the normalization of relations between the two countries. The plane of the Israeli company El Al then flew over Saudi territory, although Riyadh has no relations with the Jewish state.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, for his part, confirmed the Saudi decision, which he said will reduce the journey time by several hours.

If a waiver was granted in 2018 to Air India, the Saudi authorities have repeatedly insisted on the need for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before any normalization with the Jewish state. Thus, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Ben Farhane, warned in a tweet that “the firm and permanent positions of the kingdom with regard to the Palestinian cause will not change by the authorization of the overflight of its air space”.

The normalization agreement between the Emirates and Israel, negotiated by the United States, was strongly denounced by the Palestinians, who called it a betrayal of their cause.