A US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) is investigating what could have happened for two planes to fly very close together on Monday (8.Jul.2024), in the city of Syracuse, in the State of New York. In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the aircraft passing very close, which could cause a collision.

The incident happened at around 11:50 a.m. local time near Syracuse Hancock International Airport. One of the planes was reportedly authorized to land on the runway, while the other was cleared to take off at the same time. According to CBS News, the planes were as close as 620 feet apart.

According to the FAA, an air traffic control officer at the site instructed one of the aircraft, PSA Airlines Flight 5511, to perform a go-around to avoid approaching the flight that was taking off from the runway. However, the reason for the approaching aircraft is unknown.

“An air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to perform a go-around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft departing on the same runway. The event occurred around 11:50 a.m. local time on Monday, July 8. The FAA is investigating.”, the agency said in a statement.