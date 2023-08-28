Home page World

Martina Lippl

“Technical problem”: British air traffic control restricts air traffic in Great Britain “for safety” (symbolic photo). © NATS

Air traffic is disrupted in the UK. There is apparently a “technical problem” with air traffic control. Airplanes have to turn away. Starts are postponed.

Update from August 28, 1:41 p.m: There are massive problems with air traffic control in Great Britain.

“We continue to work hard to solve the technical problem,” said the British air traffic control service National Air Traffic Services (NATS) in an update. It goes on to say: “To be clear UK airspace is not closed, we just had to restrict air traffic to ensure safety.”

The NATS warns passengers about flight delays after a “technical problem”. The British air traffic control initially left open what the breakdown was. The media had previously reported a closed airspace over Great Britain (see first report). Airlines such as the Scottish Loganair reported on Platform X of a “network-wide failure of British air traffic control’s computer systems”.

All planes apparently have to stay on the ground: British airspace closed

First report from August 28, 1:29 p.m.: LONDON – There is a “technical problem” in the UK air traffic control system. According to the BBC, UK air traffic control said “traffic flow restrictions would be applied to maintain safety”. Airlines have therefore warned of flight delays.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the BBC quoted Britain’s National Air Traffic Services as saying.

Further information about the cause is therefore initially not available. Also how long it would take to fix the problem.

The Scottish airline Lonagair previously reported on Platform X that there was a “network-wide failure of British air traffic control computer systems” on Monday morning.

Lonagair pointed out that there could be delays. Passengers have been urged to find out the latest information about their flights. However, most of the airline’s flights within Scotland could be operated with a minimum of disruption on the basis of local coordination.

