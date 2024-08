Planes flying to Kazan were rerouted to Samara

After the introduction of temporary restrictions at the Kazan airport on the morning of Wednesday, August 28, planes flying to the city were redirected to a reserve airfield in Samara. This was reported by the press service of the air harbor in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that this concerns flights to Kazan from the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport and from Sochi.