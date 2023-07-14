Planes, eight days of strike in London: holidays at risk for one million people

The holidays of hundreds of thousands of people are at risk after the eight-day strike announced at Gatwick airport.

At London’s second airport, one of the busiest in Europe, nearly a thousand employees will cross arms from 28 July to 1 August and then from 4 to 8 August. Ground staff will protest, including workers who sort baggage and those who check in passengers.

Announcing the latest agitation is the Unite union which complains about persistent shortages of personnel, after the cuts made in the period of the pandemic restrictions and the spread of precarious contracts, after having rejected the offers received so far for the salary review, firm according to the union below the threshold of 12 pounds per hour “despite [i lavoratori svolgano] highly demanding and safety-critical functions”.

“Given the scale of the protest, flight delays and cancellations will be inevitable at Gatwick,” Unite said. The 950 ground employees work for four private companies Asc, Menzies Aviation, Ggs and DHL Services, which provide services for companies such as easyJet, British Airways, Tui, Wizz Air, Ryanair.

If an agreement is not found and if the plans to contain the inconvenience do not work, there would be 7,000 flights potentially at risk with over a million passengers involved. To these flights should also be added the 1,700 flights canceled by easyJet in recent days due to the problems at Gatwick. In Italy, on the other hand, more than a thousand flights will be at risk in tomorrow’s strike, Saturday 15 July.