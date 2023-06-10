There are no longer records of injuries; flights to and from Haneda Airport were postponed; authorities are investigating the case

Flights were postponed on Saturday (June 9, 2023) at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, after 2 planes crashed on the runway. There were no injuries. The information is from the Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

The incident led to the temporary closure of one of the airport’s 4 runways, causing cancellations and delays of domestic and international flights.

The airlines involved in the accident were Eva Airwaysfrom Taiwan, and the Thai Airways, from Thailand. In the images transmitted by NHKpart of the wing of the Thai Airways plane appears to be broken and fragments can be seen near the runway.

The Thai airline said its Bangkok-bound flight had 250 passengers and 14 crew on board. The aircraft was taxiing on the runway when the tip of its right wing hit the rear of the Taiwanese company’s plane.

Japanese authorities are investigating the case.