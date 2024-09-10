Plane crash in Atlanta. Two Delta Airlines aircraft collided on the runway of the busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as reported by CNN. In the contact, which occurred during the taxiing phase for takeoff, the smaller aircraft, the Crj 900, lost its tail. The other, an Airbus 350, suffered damage, instead, along the wing.

Delta plane collision at Atlanta airport Two Delta Air Lines planes were reported to have collided at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. FAA officials said one plane’s wing struck the tail of another, causing it to come off. pic.twitter.com/suDY2fvIPh — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) September 10, 2024

There were no injuries in the collision, but the fear among the passengers was great. Once they got off the plane at the Terminal, they were put on other aircraft to continue their journey.