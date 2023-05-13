Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, believes that artificial intelligence can replace real-life pilots on passenger planes – but not in their lifetime.

While Clark believes there will still be a human being in the cockpit no matter how far AI advances, he is also urging people to “enjoy” and “use” the new technology, not “fear” it.

“Could the aircraft fly fully automated? Yes it could, the technology is there now,” she stated. “[Mas] there will always be someone in the cockpit, in my opinion.”

“A lot of people are concerned about what AI should and shouldn’t do… We have to take the time to see what it can do to improve what you do,” added Clark.

The British executive’s remarks come at a time when AI is advancing rapidly – ​​and causing confusion and concern among the public and technology experts alike.

Google announced on Wednesday that it will add “tags” to the metadata of photos produced by its own AI models to show that the images are computer-generated.

This news follows the release of deepfake viral images of Pope Francis wearing a surprisingly dripping white jacket and former President Donald Trump resisting arrest.

An entirely fake AI-generated photo of Selena Gomez at the 2023 Met Gala has become the most-liked photo on Twitter, despite the “Look At Her Now” singer never stepping onto the carpet this year.

People are using AI to recreate the identifiable voices of real-life singers and actors to reimagine songs and scenes from projects they have nothing to do with – or just make something entirely new.

The AI-generated song “Heart on My Sleeve,” which featured simulated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd, racked up 15 million views on TikTok, 275,000 views on YouTube, and over 600,000 streams on Spotify before it was pulled from streaming services.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie has revealed a sexy ChatGPT-powered AI doppelgänger that potential daters can chat with — for $1 a minute.

The bot, known as CarynAI, already has more than 1,000 boyfriends and another 5,000 on a waiting list ready to talk about their future plans – or even sex – with the computer-generated hottie.

And a recent study conducted by researchers at the Qualcomm Institute at the University of California, San Diego found that ChatGPT-generated healthcare assistants could express more sympathy for patients than humans.