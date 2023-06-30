Firefighters put out flames in a bombed-out house in Orijiv, Zaporizhia, on June 21. Luis Vega

The hum of the plane’s engine flying over Orijiv unleashes panic. Even more than the impacts of the artillery shells that have been punishing this town in the southern region of Zaporizhia for some time. After a few seconds, with those present looking at the sky and straining their ears to confirm the worst omens, a generalized race to the nearest basement breaks out. “Everybody take cover!” is heard. Orijiv, a city in dispute for months between the Ukrainian and Russian armies, is today one of the springs from which local troops launch their counteroffensive to the south. kyiv has it in its hands, but it does not stop being punished by Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions earlier in the week and reported that his troops had advanced in “all directions.” “It is a happy day. I wish the kids more days like this,” he noted. On Wednesday, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar quantified the advances, which are between 1,200 and 1,500 meters south of Bakhmut (Donetsk) and around 1,300 meters in the direction of Berdiansk (Zaporiyia).

The noise in the Orijiv sky like a threatening blowfly interrupts the work of a group of firefighters who are emptying administrative documentation from an official building that does not have a living window left. They have placed the red truck to, directly, from the height of the first floor, extract dozens of cardboard boxes with papers and documents that make up the archive along with some office supplies. They are transferred to the city of Zaporizhia before another bombing ruins everything.

Moments later, in the shelter’s protective depths, the firefighters meet a group of soldiers. The soldier in charge is unnerved by the possibility that the presence of two cameras, one from the Ukrainian emergency services and the other from EL PAÍS, serve to detect the coordinates of his position. At first, dominated by the nerves of the moment, he finds it difficult to attend to the explanations that all those present have restricted coverage. He asks that the images be deleted, but, after a few minutes, he backs down. Activating airplane mode on mobile phones is mandatory when accessing front or nearby areas. It is the way of putting a firewall to technology, which works to locate the enemy by detecting their phones.

Firefighters save the file of an administration headquarters in Orijiv. Luis Vega

The military operation launched by the Ukrainian army to wrest the initiative from the invaders has its sights set on two strategic locations relatively close to Orijiv and which the Russians keep under their control. On the one hand, the Zaporizhia plant; on the other, the corridor on the shores of the Azov Sea that facilitates logistics for the occupying forces of the Kremlin. One of the objectives halfway between Orijiv and that coastal strategic corridor is the town of Tokmak.

Vitali Chorni, 34, who currently holds that position in Orijiv, where there has been no water or electricity supply for months, served as head of the Fire Station until last September. He acknowledges that the seven months that he worked in the emergency department under the Russian occupation he had no problems, but the day came when he, dressed as a civilian, escaped along with other neighbors. Here, “the situation is tough and complicated, especially the last three weeks,” he says, describing the hostilities unleashed after the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the first week of June. Chorni’s shift consists of working alternate days.

On the main Orijiv road, as in many of the towns that overlook the battlefront, a grocery store that depends on a generator to stay open serves as a meeting point and information and supply point. While the firefighters fill two large drinking water tanks for the neighborhood, the wife of one of them, Anastasia Bolous, 26, serves several soldiers from behind the counter. The uniformed make up the bulk of the clientele, this woman points out that, in addition to her work in the store, she stays with it because she accompanies her parents, who continue to live in Orijiv. Approximately 10% of the 14,000 inhabitants prior to the Russian invasion remain here. The bread arrives in the town from Zaporizhia twice a week and is distributed by the emergency services among the citizens.

Anastasia Bolous attends to several soldiers in the store that she runs in Orijiv. Luis Vega

“We have no choice but to continue here,” says Roman Semenovic, 46, resigned, with his family in exile in Poland. He is another employee of the same store and, in flip-flops, shorts and a tank top, he continues with his work while several projectiles whistle through the air before impacting a few hundred meters away. The notion of fear and danger seems altered among those who have been living in Orijiv for months and places like this one where the war has taken root.

It is difficult to describe the enormous feeling of insecurity in the face of the prevailing passivity in the midst of the attack. The self-protection manual dictates that you have to drop to the ground immediately, taking advantage of that two or three second interval between the whistle and the impact, but no one present does. They would spend the day crawling.

It is as if they have assumed that nothing will prevent fate from being chosen in the lottery that means living in a place where there are daily bombardments. Anastasia doesn’t stop dispatching the soldiers as she laughs when asked if she doesn’t panic. “Sometimes I’m afraid,” she says without giving it much importance. Outside, several stray dogs roam. Some worry. Others are unfazed. Burnt-out cars, destroyed buildings and houses, and rubble dot the streets where, apart from the military, you can hardly see a civilian on foot or by bicycle from time to time.

Distribution of humanitarian aid among the residents who remain in Orijiv. Luis Vega

One of the projectiles impacts next to several houses. The column of smoke from the fire from one of them alerts the firefighters, who head their vehicle in that direction. It is the same with which they unload the boxes from the archive, distribute bread or distribute water. Now it fulfills its function as a truck bomb. Quickly, they uncoil the hose and pull out the ladders.

The impact has only caused one injury, which when they arrive has already been evacuated. A group of neighbors watch the flames devouring the building in the middle of a thick cloud that, for seconds, alternates black and white. Inside, some detonations are triggered on contact with pressurized water. Under the feet of the witnesses, the characteristic carpet of green leaves that usually jump into the air on impact and cover the ground. A few meters away, in the middle of the road, the crater.

“I only fear God”, exclaims talkative Viacheslav Koutun, a 72-year-old retired artist, who goes to collect bread and a box of humanitarian aid from some municipal offices. He looks sadly at the building, a late-nineteenth-century construction dotted with holes on all its facades and with the empty hole in the roof half covered by a blue UN tarpaulin. His wife, Tamara, 66, joins the conversation: “I’m tired. Let’s see if we can win the war.” “We want to celebrate our victory here, at home, in Orijiv. Eating meat and drinking beer… a festival of local products”, adds the man, looking up at the sky. Up he looks not only when the Russian plane and missiles are felt. Also when you have to implore, as in this case, for everything to end once and for all.

A column of smoke indicates the place where a Russian projectile has just fallen, destroying several houses in Orijiv. Luis Vega

