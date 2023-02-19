Governor said that the aircraft will help transport firefighters to areas isolated because of the rains

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), informed at a press conference this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) that trucks and planes are being mobilized to provide assistance to people affected by heavy rains on the north coast of the State.

The head of the state executive arrived in São Sebastião early this Sunday afternoon (Feb 14). Tarcísio went to the city’s Civil Defense headquarters to monitor the situation with Mayor Felipe Augusto (PSDB).

According to Tarcísio, the Taubaté Army battalion will make planes available to transport firefighters and mediums to isolated areas due to roadblocks. The aircraft will also transport the injured to referral hospitals.

The governor also said that trucks are leaving São Paulo with supplies, water, mattresses, cleaning materials and blankets to support the homeless and displaced. Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) will also send tanker trucks with water to the victims, according to him.

Tarcísio said that there is no estimate of the number of injured. There are already 2 dead: a 7-year-old child in Ubatuba and a 35-year-old woman in São Sebastião.

“The housing policy will be fundamental from now on for us to remove people at risk. [Faremos] also preventive works so that we avoid occurrences like these”he said.

Minister visits cities

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Goés, he said which has already activated the Ministry of Defense to assist in actions to clear roads in the region. He said he will travel to the north coast of São Paulo on Monday (20.Feb.2023) to monitor the situation together with the national secretary of Protection and Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff.

He also said that National Civil Defense teams will travel to the affected cities in the coming hours to provide assistance to the victims. “We will also do, in a summary way, the recognition of the emergency situation in São Sebastião”he wrote.