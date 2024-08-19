Company sanitizes luggage of victims of the August 9 accident; other belongings continue to be recovered in Vinhedo

The wreckage of the plane Voepass arrived at the company’s headquarters in Ribeiro Preto (SP). The removal of the remains from the crash site, in Vinhedo (SP), was completed over the weekend. The company also reported that the luggage was collected and is in the process of being cleaned and separated. However, other belongings are still being removed from the accident area.

The company said it will be responsible for the losses suffered by the resident of the house hit by the plane crash on August 9. The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) expects to present, in about 20 days, a preliminary report on the investigation into the accident, which caused the death of 62 people, including 58 passengers and 4 crew members.

In São Paulo, the plane’s two engines will be examined at the Air Force facilities. In Brasília, experts continue to analyze the two black boxes.

Last week, the Brazilian Air Force confirmed the successful extraction of information from the cockpit voice recorders and flight data. They are now studying the dialogues in the cockpit between the crew and airspace control, as well as possible audible alarms.

The public defenders’ offices and the public prosecutors’ offices of São Paulo and Paraná are working to ensure compensation and the release of mandatory insurance for the victims’ families. On Tuesday (August 20), the agencies will meet again with Voepass and the insurance company to discuss these issues.

CAUSES OF THE VOEPASS PLANE CRASH

So far there is no official confirmation of what caused the crash of Voepass flight 2283.

The investigation is done by Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). The preliminary report is expected to be released by September 11.

The crash of the ATR 72-500 plane is considered the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

With information from Brazil Agency.