Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that already a plane with rescuers took off for Turkey and specialized equipment sent by the government of Mexico to provide support against the destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has left thousands dead in the Eurasian country.

On the morning of this Tuesday, February 7, Marcelo Ebrard announced on his social networks that the aid from Mexico to Turkey took off from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in a Mexican Air Force plane with personnel from the Army, Navy, Red Cross, Civil Protection and Foreign Ministry on board.

“Takeoff from the AIFA of the ship transporting aid from Mexico to Turkeythe operation is in charge of the Mexican Air Force, on board personnel of SEDENA, SEMAR, Mexican Red Cross, Civil Protection and SRE“, wrote Ebrard, who accompanied his message with a video where the plane with the help takes off at AIFA.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) also shared a video where the Mexican rescue teams are observed sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) about to board the plane bound for Turkey to support the rescue efforts, who are traveling accompanied by 16 canines on a mission to save lives.

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, explained in AMLO’s La Mañanera that the Mexican delegation is made up of 93 elements from the Army, 37 from Semar, 15 from the Red Cross and five from the SRE, with a total of 150 rescue elements plus 16 canines.

The Mexican Air Force plane travels to the city of Adanain Turkey, where it will arrive after about 30 hours of flight, considering recharges over 14 countries during the journey, where it was necessary to obtain authorization to fly over their airspace.

Since yesterday, February 6, Marcelo Ebrard announced that on instructions from AMLO Mexico he would send rescue teams to Turkey to help in the rescue work after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which also affected the northern region of Syria and has left more than 4 thousand dead Until now.

“The purpose of this team is to assist in the rescue efforts led by the authorities of both Turkey and Syria, to help them and contribute to saving lives and protecting the lives of those who are injured,” the foreign minister said in a message to the media.

We recommend you read: