Croatian media report that a small sports plane with Dutch people on board crashed on Saturday afternoon. According to the Croatian news agency HINA, three Dutch people were on the plane that crashed on Mount Kapeli in Lika-Senj province.

The aircraft was en route from the Slovenian city of Maribor to the Croatian southern city of Pula. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot yet confirm whether Dutch nationals were on board the crashed plane.

The plane disappeared from radar around 12:30 p.m., Croatia’s mountain rescue service HGSS said. With more than 120 people, a drone and a helicopter, the remains of the plane were searched in the wooded area. The device was found just after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Search continues

No official information about casualties has been announced yet. The search for the victims will continue on Sunday morning, because the emergency services can better search in daylight, according to the HINA news agency.

The cause of the crash is also still unclear. According to the news agency, there was a thick fog that afternoon that may have made visibility difficult.