According to deputy Paulo Pimenta, the Rio Grande do Sul bench was also on the plane.

A GOL flight that took several politicians from Brasília to Porto Alegre had to face turbulence caused by heavy rain. The information was released this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) by deputy Paulo Pimenta (EN) on your social networks.

According to the congressman, deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Lucas Redecker (PSDB), Covatti Filho (PP), Dionilson Marcon (PT) and Fernanda Melchionna (Psol) were some of the parliamentarians who were on the plane.

“Gol Flight 1923, which departed Brasília bound for Porto Alegre, should have landed at 11:45. After facing strong turbulence, with strong winds and a large area of ​​instability, the pilot launched a lunge and took the aircraft to Florianópolis. We are on the plane, on the runway, waiting.” wrote Paulo Pimenta.

Completed: “A good part of the Rio Grande do Sul bench, mayors and councilors are on the plane. Lucas Redecker, Covatti Filho, Paulo Pimenta, Fernanda Melchionna, Dionilson Marcon and also Eduardo Bolsonaro are some of the parliamentarians who are on the aircraft.”

THE Power 360 contacted Gol’s press office and requested more details about what happened with the flight, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

