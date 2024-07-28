“112”: Light aircraft with two passengers crashes in Karachay-Cherkessia

A light aircraft with two passengers on board crashed in a Russian region, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

It is specified that the incident occurred in the area of ​​the settlement of Krasny Kurgan in Karachay-Cherkessia. The reasons for the incident are being established.

According to information Telegram– Mash Gor channel, one of the passengers did not survive, the second is in serious condition.

