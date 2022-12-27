Mahan Air spokesman and director of public relations, Amir Hosein Zolanvari, said on Tuesday (27) that the plane carrying the wife and daughter of former Iranian national team player Ali Daei to Dubai landed in Iran for court order.

“It was a court order and has nothing to do with the airline,” Zolanvari told local Iranian news agency Rouydad 24, adding that the plane had not reached Dubai and was still flying over Iranian skies.

Zolanvari stated that “they can land the plane with any measure” and that it does not depend on whether it is an Iranian or a foreign airline.

And he gave as an example the case of the leader of a Sunni armed group called Abdulmalik Rigui, who Iran also detained with the compulsory landing of the plane in which he was flying and which belonged to the Kyrgyz airline; Rigui was going from the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan, but the plane was forced to land in Bandar Abbas.

Zolanvari added that, for security reasons, “the pilot is obliged to land the plane at the first airport before leaving the border”.

The Mahan Air plane left Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Monday (26) for Dubai, but landed at the airport on the island of Kish, in southern Iran, to return Daei’s daughter and wife. , which recently expressed its support for the protests of the last three months in the Persian country.

On Monday, after the plane landed, Daei expressed that everything that is happening to him is unbelievable and explained that his wife and daughter were going to Dubai for a few days trip and that the date of the return flight was to the next monday.

“The plane came back with all the passengers from Dubai to leave my wife and daughter,” Daei told the Iranian news agency Isna, in astonishment and criticism.

“If they were banned from leaving the country, the website of the customs police should say”, highlighted Daei, adding that “no one gave me an answer about this”.

Daei, who for years was the top scorer of national teams with 109 goals, a title taken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, declined the invitation to go to Qatar in solidarity with the families who lost loved ones.

Earlier this month, the former Bayern Munich player reported receiving death threats for supporting the mobilizations, and on the last day 5 the Iranian Justice banned Daei’s restaurant and jewelry store.

The protests began in Iran after the death in police custody of the 22-year-old Kurd Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for wearing an Islamic headscarf inappropriately.

In the more than three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 2,000 have been charged with various crimes for their participation in the demonstrations, two of which were executed in December.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has banned an unknown number of people from leaving the country, including some very popular ones who denounced it on social media.