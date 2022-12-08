The plane with Russian Viktor Bout landed at Vnukovo-2 airport

The plane with the Russian pardoned in the United States, Viktor Bout, landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport. This was reported in the aviation services, reports TASS.

“The special board has landed,” the agency’s interlocutor said. He added that Bout will be able to leave the airport after going through the necessary procedures.

The procedure for the exchange of American basketball player Brittney Griner for Bout, who was convicted in the United States for attempting to illegally trade in weapons and supporting terror, took place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Lente.ru that Moscow had been negotiating the exchange for a long time.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of the United States, in April 2012 the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison.