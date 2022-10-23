Dhe search teams have discovered two dead after the crash of a private plane with five German passengers off the coast of Costa Rica. The bodies of an adult and a child were found in the sea, Public Security Minister Jorge Torres said on Saturday (local time) on Canal 6 TV. He also confirmed that the passengers were Germans who were the pilots therefore Swiss.

“There were five passengers and one pilot on the plane — a total of six people,” Civil Aviation Authority director Fernando Naranjo said. “Based on the dates of birth, there were also two children among them.” According to reports from the television station Teletica, the US border guards also supported the search work with a reconnaissance aircraft.

According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, the founder of the fitness center chain McFit Rainer Schaller, his partner Christiane Schikorsky and their two children were on board the machine, and another German. The spokeswoman for RSG-Group GmbH has since confirmed that the family was among the inmates.

Before the two bodies were discovered, parts of the fuselage, seats and several pieces of luggage had already been sighted around 28 kilometers from Limón airport. “About 28 kilometers from Limón Airport, we found remains in the sea that appear to belong to the plane,” said Coast Guard Chief Martín Arias. A video made available to local media by the Ministry of Security showed, among other things, several backpacks and travel bags.



The German entrepreneur Rainer Schaller

Image: EPA



The plane went missing on a flight from Mexico to Costa Rica on Friday evening. Communications were lost as the plane approached Limón airport over the sea, the security ministry said. “The plane disappeared from radar about 25 miles from Limón airport. The plane was due to land at 6:58 p.m., we lost it at an altitude of 2,000 feet,” Naranjo said. That’s around 600 meters.

The search work was initially suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions. The Coast Guard and Airspace Surveillance Agency later resumed the search. A command center was set up at Limón airport to coordinate the search work.

“We are aware of the case,” said the Foreign Office in Berlin. “Our embassy in San Jose is in contact with the local authorities to clarify the matter.”

According to media reports, the missing plane was a Piaggio P.180 Avanti business jet. She started in Palenque in the Mexican state of Chiapas in the afternoon. The ruined city of the Mayas there is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico.



A Piaggio P.180 machine (symbol image)

Image: Picture Alliance



The machine with a pressurized cabin is not a business jet, but is powered by two Pratt&Whitney PT-6 propeller turbines, each with 850 hp. The special thing about the Avanti: It is a so-called duck plane or, more precisely, a machine with canards.

It therefore has two small mini wings, so-called canards, on the front of the fuselage. The turbines on the wing, which is located far back on the fuselage, do not drive traction but pusher propellers. This aircraft configuration enables a very high speed for a propeller aircraft with low kerosene consumption at the same time. The disadvantage is a significantly higher level of noise from the two pressure propellers and the associated rather unpleasant flight noise for those living near an airport.



The Flightradar24.com screenshot shows the plane’s route en route from Mexico to Puerto Limón on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

Image: dpa



Otherwise, the Avanti has all the advantages of a comparable business jet: it can fly at high altitudes of up to 12,500 meters thanks to the pressurized cabin. In addition, the Zweimot has a de-icing system for wings and propellers, so it can fly in all weathers, similar to a Boeing or an Airbus. With a cruising speed of up to 700 km/h, the exotic-looking machine is unusually fast for a maximum of nine passengers. However, the machine, which was developed in the 1980s and has been on the market since 1990, was not a real sales success.

A total of more than 200 examples have been built to date, but Piaggio Aerospace had to file for bankruptcy some time ago. Nevertheless, the production of the aircraft continues. The company is now building new versions of the modernized Avanti under the name Evo 2. Today, however, these are mainly bought by Italian government agencies or the military and used for surveillance tasks, for example.