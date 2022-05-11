A small plane crashed on a side road in Boituva, about 120 kilometers from the capital in the interior of São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 11th. According to the State Fire Department, nine people were found at the scene, but there has been no confirmed death so far; two of them are in serious condition.

The crash of the aircraft was recorded by the corporation at 12:13 pm. Of the nine passengers, two are in serious condition and were found with cardiorespiratory arrest, four are still being treated at the scene and another three have already been referred to health posts in the region.

Preliminary information is that the plane collided with a high-voltage pylon and landed in the pasture around the road. There was no record of fire at the site. Firefighters moved five vehicles and the eagle helicopter to monitor the case and look for possible victims not yet found.

