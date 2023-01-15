A plane with 72 people on board has crashed in Nepal. This was reported by a spokesman for the airline Yeti Airlines. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members,” Sudarshan Bartaula said, “at the moment we don’t know if there are any survivors.” The first balance is at least 40 dead. There are numerous wounded. Recovery of the bodies is ongoing and more casualties are expected. According to initial information, there were several foreigners on board: five Indians, 4 Russians, an Irishman, 2 South Koreans, a Frenchman, an Argentinean, an Australian. The causes of the accident are not known at the moment.

The aircraft crashed between the old and new airport of Pokhara in central Nepal, a spokesman for the airline said. The Yeti Airlines spokesman clarified that the plane crashed on the runway during the landing phase, catching fire.

The wreck is on fire and rescuers are trying to put out the flames, said local official, Gurudutta Dhakal. “Rescuers have already arrived at the crash site and are trying to put out the fire. All the emergency agencies are now focused on extinguishing the fire and rescuing the passengers first,” Dhakal added.

The military are also involved in rescue operations. “We expect to recover more bodies,” an army spokesman told Reuters, saying the plane “fell apart.” Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency meeting of the Cabinet and urged state agencies to work on rescue operations. Pokharo airport has been closed and investigators are already investigating the cause of the crash.