68 passengers and crew of Yeti Airlines crashed in Nepal, including 4 Russians, died

A Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashed on the runway of Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Details are published The Kathmandu Post.

Witnesses filmed plane crash

On 15 January, an ATR 72 turboprop en route from Kathmandu crashed while landing in Pokhara. On the video with the alleged moment of the disaster, filmed by eyewitnesses, you can see how the liner tilts to the side and falls rapidly.

Immediately after the incident, authorities closed the airport for rescue work. The prime minister of the republic, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, convened an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, at which he instructed the Ministry of the Interior, security personnel and all government agencies to conduct rescue and relief operations.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel said a commission investigating the causes of the crash would prepare a report within 45 days.

All 72 people on board the plane died.

Yeti Airlines spokesman Pemba Sherpa announced that all passengers and crew on board had died. Initially, emergency services confirmed the death of 29 people and reportedthat when the plane crashed, several survivors were found in serious condition.

It is known that only among the passengers were three infants, three children and 62 adults. Later it turned outthat the flight was attended by 53 Nepalese and 15 foreigners from seven different countries, namely India, South Korea, Ireland, Argentina, Australia, France and Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Nepal confirmed the presence of Russians on the flight

diplomatic department confirmedthat there were four Russians on board. “The embassy is in close contact with local competent departments,” the post says.

ATOR published a list of Russians who flew in a crashed plane. Among the Russian citizens were Victoria Altunina, Elena Banduro, Yuri Lugin and Viktor Lugin.

It is specified that Banduro managed to share a picture from the plane before the crash, and Altunina wrote in Telegram-chat “Nepal. Pokhara. Kathmandu, which flies to Pokhara on this plane. After that, the girl did not get in touch.

The pilots tried to take the plane away from the village

According to the Nepalese edition Online Khabar, before the crash, the pilots of the crashed ATR 72 managed to take the plane away from the village. According to eyewitnesses, the plane could have crashed into the old airport in Pokhara if the pilots had been even a minute late.

Local residents suggest that the aircraft commander specifically sent the liner to the gorge of the Seti River.

Russian pilot called engine failure one of the possible causes of the crash

Russian pilot and flight safety specialist Alexander Romanov named two possible versions of the plane crash in Nepal.

According to him, one of the reasons could be an engine failure. Romanov clarified that if the propellers are not feathered in time in the event of an engine failure, then a strong roll is possible, in which the aircraft is difficult to hold. The second version of the pilot is a deliberate attempt to lead the plane to a disaster that could have been committed by anyone on board.

At the same time, the expert believes that the landing conditions could hardly have been the cause of the crash.