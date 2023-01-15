Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. © dpa

A passenger plane has crashed in the Nepalese city of Pokhara. 72 people are said to have been on board the machine. At least 16 people have died so far.

First report from Sunday, January 15, 2023, 8:25 a.m.: KATHMANDU – A passenger plane crashed in the Nepalese city of Pokhara, according to the news agency Reuters at least 16 people died. An army spokesman spoke of the worst crash in the small Himalayan country in more than 30 years.

At least 16 people die in plane crash in Nepal

“We expect more bodies to be recovered,” spokesman Krishna Bhandari said Reuters. “The plane broke into pieces,” it said. According to Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for the airline Yeti Airlinesthere were a total of 72 people, including two small children, on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft.

Hundreds of rescue workers would search the crash site on a slope. According to the database of Aviation Safety Network It is the deadliest crash in Nepal since 1992. At that time, an Airbus A300 crashed Pakistan International Airlines into a slope while approaching Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

First report from Sunday, January 15, 2023, 7:26 am: According to a media report, a passenger plane crashed in the Nepalese city of Pokhara. Like the newspaper Kathmandu Post citing an airline spokesman reported, should board the airline’s machine Yeti Airlines 68 passengers and four crew members.

Plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal

Accordingly, the plane had an accident on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, on the way from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara. Clouds of smoke at the alleged crash site could be seen on video and photos on social media. Further details, such as possible victims or the cause of the crash, were not initially known.