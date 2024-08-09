Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

Around 62 people are said to have died in the crash. (Montage) © Screenshot/X

Around 62 people are said to have died in a plane crash; pictures and videos of the tragedy are spreading on social media.

São Paulo – A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in Brazil. The plane was travelling from Cascavel in the south of the country to Guarulhos airport near the city of São Paulo, the fire department and the airline Voepass announced on Friday. “It looks as if everyone has died,” said Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who interrupted his speech in the city of Itajaí in the south of the country after the incident became known. The crash was recorded by numerous private individuals and shared on social media. The plane can be seen losing altitude drastically within a few seconds.

Plane crash in Brazil: 62 people are said to have died in the accident

Shortly after the accident, the airline announced that there was “no confirmation yet as to how the accident happened and what the situation of the people on board is.” Regional media also had pictures and videos of the plane, which was heading for the city of Vinhedo, around 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo. Other pictures showed a cloud of smoke over the crash site, which was apparently in a residential area. According to the information, there were 58 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

