The aircraft carrying 15 Russian youngsters flew from Syria to Russia on the evening of September 9, stories TASS…

This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of the Little one Anna Kuznetsova.

It’s identified that 15 Russian youngsters who have been within the camps Al-Khol and Rosh will return residence from Syria on a flight.

The press service of the Youngsters’s Ombudsman additionally famous that that is the second export of kids after a break brought on by restrictive measures in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s identified that throughout the work of the Interdepartmental Fee, 182 youngsters have been returned to Russia from the zones of armed conflicts within the Center East – 122 from Iraq and 60 from Syria.

Earlier, Anna Kuznetsova mentioned that, in line with preliminary estimates, about 200 Russian youngsters might stay within the SAR.